Football

'Where does he fit in?' - Jean-Philippe Mateta’s move to Crystal Palace questioned

French U21 international Jean-Philippe Mateta joined Crystal Palace on loan from Mainz until the end of the season. Mateta started the season brilliantly for Mainz, firing nine goals in his first 10 appearances across competitions, but has not scored since November.

