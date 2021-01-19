Should Dele Alli take more responsibility for his struggles at Tottenham? And can he rediscover his best form with a move to Paris Saint-Germain?

Alli has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho this season, only playing 74 minutes in the Premier League, and as reported in Inside Football could move to PSG to reunite with former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho has been critical of Alli, saying he was “lazy” in training during the club's Amazon documentary and also accusing him of “creating problems for his own team” during the 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Stoke last month.

In the second Eurosport vodcast in partnership with The Beautiful Game Podcast, Pete Sharland, Dotun Abijoh and Deji Odedina asked why Alli has struggled when others have impressed under Mourinho.

“Why can’t Jose Mourinho be the man to get the best out of Dele Alli? Why is it all Jose Mourinho’s fault? Sometimes the player needs to look at themselves in the mirror and do better,” said Dot.

“Son [Heung-min] is in the best form of his life under Jose Mourinho, Harry Kane looks like the player of the year, Serge Aurier’s consistency this season has been brilliant. Those three players are reaching top form under Jose Mourinho so why can’t Dele Alli do it?

“No-one is doubting his ability but he hasn’t shown it for the past two years. Is this the same player that burst onto the scene at Tottenham or a Dele Alli who has lost his arrogance and swagger on the pitch? We haven’t seen him perform consistently for quite a while now.”

Alli enjoyed a stellar rise for Tottenham after signing from MK Dons in 2015, but his form has dipped over the last year.

Dej believes a move to PSG could be perfect for him and thinks Pochettino is better suited to managing Alli than Mourinho.

“Sometimes the milk goes stale and you need that change of environment to flourish.

“Going to a new environment with the likes of Neymar, [Kylian] Mbappe, he should be salivating. He should look at those guys and thinking ‘I need to find my level’, these are similar sorts of characters, and when you are playing under Mourinho he probably likes his players to be straight down the middle, whereas Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t mind a fiery character.

“I remember at a stage in the Premier League people were comparing his numbers to [Steven] Gerrard and [Frank] Lampard. People were quick to build him up and things have gone off the boil since, but sometimes that change of country and going to Mauricio Pochettino can be good for him.”

Eurosport’s Pete Sharland added: “I think he isn’t the same player he was, but if I was Dele Alli and I wanted to get some of that swagger back I would get as far away from Jose Mourinho as possible.

“Everything good we saw about Alli was under Pochettino and there’s no reason to think he can’t find that form again.

“It’s not a last throw of the dice but you have to change something because whatever you are doing right now he’s out of his routine and he needs something different. It’s the perfect move.”

