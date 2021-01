Football

Why Martin Odegaard is the perfect replacement for Mesut Ozil at Arsenal - 'An amazing signing'

In the latest transfer podcast with Eurosport and The Beautiful Game the team discuss a potential move for Martin Odegaard by Arsenal. The Gunners are set to bring in a playmaker to replace Mesut Ozil, with reports claiming they have agreed to recruit Real Madrid's Norwegian playmaker Martin Odegaard on loan for the rest of the season.

