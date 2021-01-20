Martin Odegaard would be an “amazing signing” for Arsenal and an ideal replacement for Mesut Ozil, according to our transfer experts.

The 22-year-old midfielder has reportedly asked to leave Real Madrid on loan as he wants more regular first-team action. He has only started three times in La Liga this season.

Arsenal, who already have Dani Ceballos on loan from Real, are among the teams to be linked with the Norwegian.

With Ozil heading for Fenerbahce, could Odegaard be the perfect replacement?

In the third Eurosport vodcast in partnership with The Beautiful Game Podcast, Deji Odedina, Justin Cole and Marcus Foley agreed that moving to the Emirates would be a good move for Odegaard.

“It would be an amazing signing for Arsenal fans,” said Cole.

“Martin Odegaard will have the right mentality because he has a point to prove. It won’t be like Isco, who is at a different point in his career. This is a young, hungry player who wants to play regularly, and from Arsenal’s standpoint, they are really lacking a creative player.

“Emile Smith Rowe has injected some creativity, but to place the entire burden on his shoulders is a bit too much responsibility at that age.”

Odedina thinks it would be a “win-win move” for Odegaard and Arsenal, who are the lowest-scoring side in the top half of the Premier League.

“When I watch him he is something special. He cuts in from the right on that left foot, plays the slide-rule pass to attackers, he is a striker’s dream. Do I think it will happen? Arsenal need creativity. Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have brought something but Odegaard would really help the attack.

“There are no strings attached with a loan. He can come in, get his minutes, show what he is about and go back, so it’s a win-win for both parties.”

There were expectations that Odegaard would feature regularly for Real this season after impressing on loan at Real Sociedad last season.

However, he was left out of the squad to face minnows Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey this week and seems as though he is going to leave the Bernabeu again.

He joined Real as a 16-year-old in 2015 but has been sent on loan the last three seasons as he has struggled to secure a first-team place.

“He would be a perfect fit at Arsenal,” said Foley. “Arteta has a style where it’s possession dominant but at times it can be a bit sterile. Some of the passes Odegaard made for Sociedad last season, there was one that took out the whole defence and the goalkeeper!

“It would be pressure free in some respects too because Arsenal are on an upwards trajectory. They are not second in the league, where there would be pressure straight away, they are lower and he can take more time to bed in.”

