Chelsea's transfer business seems far from done, with conflicting reports over Olivier Giroud's future circulating, while the Blues appear close to bringing Edouard Mendy in to their strengthen goalkeeper department.

With Timo Werner coming in this summer to add to Chelsea's strike options, reports in various media outlets have suggested that Giroud, who for long periods of last season had to make do for a place on the bench, will look to seek a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Juventus linked as a possible destination.

transfers Klopp admits Thiago interest is just speculation, plays down Wijnaldum exit talk 2 HOURS AGO

However, PA news agency and the Athletic are reporting that Giroud is happy to stay and fight for his place in the team. Giroud racked up seven goals in 12 games in all competitions to close last season in style, after football's resumption following the coronavirus lockdown.

One player the Blues are reportedly close to signing is Rennes goalkeeper Mendy.

Chelsea are looking for a new stopper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga this upcoming season and it appears they are closing in on 28-year-old Mendy, who has only been at Rennes for a single season having spent the previous three at Reims.

Rennes president Nicolas Holveck confirmed goalkeeper Mendy wants to move to Chelsea and that negotiations have begun, with Fabrizio Romano reporting the deal is almost complete.

Giround analysis: Experience needed in a new, young forwardline

With Chelsea back in the Champions League, the games are going to start coming thick and fast.

Chelsea's strike department has a great deal more depth than last season, but in terms of the archetypal No 9, in the central striker role, Frank Lampard is not going to have too many selection headaches.

Camavinga, Mbappe And Upamecano: Real Madrid go all out – Euro Papers

Werner can play anywhere across the forward line, and may be utilised as a wide forward initially, to allow him time to settle. That leaves Chelsea with the same central options as last season - Tammy Abraham and Giroud - with the apprentice still much to learn from the master.

Giroud showed towards the end of last season just how much he still has to give. His intelligence and movement is not something many possess, and with so many fresh faces, and young ones, needing guidance at the club, the Frenchman could prove invaluable - keeping Giroud should be top of Lampard's agenda.

transfers Camavinga, Mbappe And Upamecano: Real Madrid go all out – Euro Papers 4 HOURS AGO