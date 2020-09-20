Wolverhampton Wanderers are closing in on the signing of Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo, according to reports.

The Midlands club recently sold Matt Doherty to Tottenham Hotspur for around £15 million, leaving them short at right wing-back.

According to speculation in the media they have made a £29 million offer for the 26-year-old Portuguese defender.

Barcelona have put almost all of their first-team squad up for sale after a disappointing season which saw Lionel Messi put in a transfer request which was ultimately denied.

On Saturday Wolves signed 18-year-old defender Ki-Jana Hoever from Liverpool, with Diogo Jota going the other way.

Now Nuno Espirito Santo will have a more experienced player to call upon.

