Wolves have signed Portuguese midfielder Vitinha on a season-long loan from Porto with the option of a permanent deal.
Vitinha follows Matija Sarkic, Fabio Silva and Fernando Marcal into the club.
"Vitinha is a crucial signing and an integral component in our recruitment... He is an exciting and special young talent, with an abundance of technique and creativity," Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi said in a statement
Wolves, who finished seventh last season, begin the new league campaign on September 14 at Sheffield United.
