Wolves have announced the signing of Ki-Jana Hoever from Liverpool.

He is rumoured to have cost around £10 million.

The 18-year-old Dutch defender moved to Anfield two years ago and will now move to the Midlands, where he will provide competition for the central defence and on the right side of defence.

Hoever was developed by AZ Alkmaar and Ajax in the Netherlands before making the switch to the Premier League, and he played twice for Liverpool's senior team.

He made his first appearance as a 16-year-old against Wolves in the FA Cup in January 2019.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: “Ki is a young player who can play both centre-back and right-back, with high potential to become a top footballer.

“He played against Wolves in the FA Cup game in 2019 when he was only 16 years old, and impressed us very much.

Ki is a talent we have bought for the long-term future, but he can also give the first team a fresh and potent option immediately. Welcome to the pack, Ki.

Hoever has yet to make his full debut for the Dutch national side but he has represented his country at various youth levels.

The move for Hoever has officially been completed as a separate transfer from the deal that saw Portuguese forward Diogo Jota move in the other direction.

