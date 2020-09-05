Wolves are set to smash their transfer record to sign Fabio Silva from Porto, according to a report.

The Telegraph and say that Wolves have agreed a deal for the 18-year-old forward with official confirmation expected in the next 24 hours.

The fee is believed to be €40m (£35.7m). Wolves' current record signing is Mexican striker Raul Jimenez who they signed for £30m last year.

The Portugal U19 international will sign a five-year deal joining compatriots Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota in Wolverhampton for the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The 19/20 season was Silva's first senior campaign in the Primeira Liga - Portugal's top flight. He made 18 appearances, scoring three goals.

Wolves begin their Premier League campaign against Sheffield United on September 14.

