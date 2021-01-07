Wolves are interested in signing Montpellier striker Gaetan Laborde, according to Eurosport France.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are one of the lowest-scoring teams in the Premier League this season and have seen striker Raul Jimenez sidelined after suffering a fractured skull in November.

They have recalled Patrick Cutrone from his loan at Fiorentina but are also keen on Laborde, who has six goals and five assists in Ligue 1 this season.

The 26-year-old has also been linked with West Ham while Bundesliga sides have shown interest.

There has not been any offer yet from Wolves and it is believed Laborde does not want to rush a departure from Montpellier, who he joined in 2018.

In order for him to leave any offer would need to satisfy the club and the striker.

Speaking about transfers this week, Wolves manager Nuno said: "It’s a hard moment to operate in the market, we are aware of that.

"Sometimes things don’t go as you planned because we must be aware, when a player is available, sometimes in these situations it’s because he’s not integrated or doing so well at his club.

"I think everybody has awareness of the situation we are and how we should proceed. We speak, the club, myself, the technical staff, we speak and we decide, based on our philosophy.

"Bringing back Patrick and Morgan [Gibbs-White] is inside what we believe because they are players from the club. They are our players and I think we should always try to progress our own players first."

