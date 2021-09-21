Anthony Martial fears he may be priced out of the market in January despite struggling to fit into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans at Manchester United.

Old Trafford officials have given Martial’s representatives the green light to look for a new club and it is believed he is open to staying in the Premier League while also having an open mind towards opportunities on the continent. Atletico Madrid showed some interest before re-signing Antoine Griezmann while there is a possibility Barcelona would look at him next year.

No avenues opened up in the summer but Martial, 25, would be allowed to move on in January if a fair offer lands.

Anthony Martial - Ukraine-France 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

However, Martial has three-years remaining on a lucrative contract at United and it is understood United are seeking around £40million for him to leave.

Martial picks up close to £250,000-a-week at United and that is also likely to prove a sticking point on the hunt for a new club.

Martial had been trying to assert himself as the club’s No.9 but the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo combined with competition from Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood is going to mean chances are hard to come by.

Last season he scored seven goals from 36 appearances and this term has failed to score in five outings - four of which were brief substitute run-outs.

The January window should present new opportunity as clubs across Europe begin to recover from the pandemic and look to change in the second half of the season by turning to a new forward.

The player himself has been desperate to remain a part of United’s plans yet does not want to sit on the fringes any longer if he is not going to get game time.

Leno made available

Bernd Leno will be made available for transfer as Arsenal move on to the next phase of their squad overhaul in 2022.

The Gunners fought hard to sign Aaron Ramsdale, 23, from Sheffield United in the summer, which seemed slightly strange given they had a proven top level goalkeeper already at the club.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno Image credit: Getty Images

Yet it was all part of a longer term vision at the club that is in line with bringing down the age of the squad, improving the homegrown core and also snapping up some of the best young talent they have identified around Europe.

Now 29-year-old Leno is deemed unlikely to remain beyond this season and the club will become open to offers for him once the window reopens in January.

A return to Germany is believed to be most likely for Leno, who joined Arsenal in 2018 from Bayer Leverkusen.

Jovic linked with England switch

Luka Jovic is another player beginning to think about a January transfer as life at Real Madrid is still not working out for him.

He joined from Eintracht Frankfurt for €60million in 2019 but was never able to convince Zinedine Zidane to give him a run in the team and is now suffering similar issues with Carlo Ancelotti.

Luka Jovic in allenamento con il Real Madrid Image credit: Getty Images

He has played a total of 21 minutes from Madrid’s opening five games of the season and he will now begin the search for a new club.

Jovic, 23, has been linked to Arsenal and West Ham in the Premier League but it is expected he would prefer a move to Germany or Italy if a good option comes along.

