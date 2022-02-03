Arsenal plan huge transfer spree

The Sun claims that Stan Kroenke is ready to back Mikel Arteta in the transfer market this summer, and will provide £180 million to sign three players. First up is Real Sociedad’s striker Alexander Isak, who will cost £75m, and next up is Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, valued at £60m. There is also £45m available for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

Paper Round’s view: With Mohamed Elneny and Alexandre Lacazette due to leave for nothing in the summer, and Eddie Nketiah also running down his deal, there are three spaces that need filling for Arteta not to be any shorter on numbers for the following season. Arteta has improved the atmosphere amongst Arsenal fans, it seems, and is being rewarded for that.

Lyon target Lacazette

With Lacazette’s contract running out at The Emirates, The Mirror claims that the striker was offered a one-year extension, but he turned it down in pursuit of a longer contract elsewhere. The 30-year-old could now return to Lyon, though there are also rumours that he is interesting Atletico Madrid, the club he attempted to join when he left Lyon before moving to Arsenal.

Paper Round’s view: Lacazette received praise from Mikel Arteta for the maturity on display when he replaced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as manager, but he is clearly far from as dangerous up front as the Gabonese international. Of course his leadership skills are valuable, but as reported elsewhere it seems Arsenal are prepared to spend big to replace him.

PSG came close to Dembele deal

French side Paris Saint-Germain attempted to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, reports Spanish newspaper Marca. Chelsea, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and PSG were all offered the player and while Spurs and Chelsea failed with late bids, PSG agreed terms with the French international only to be unable to meet the 20 million euro asking price.

Paper Round’s view: With Dembele out of contract at the end of the season and still just 24, PSG do not need to stretch their finances to bring in a player with such potential. They can wait until the summer when he is available for nothing and he could step up as a pragmatic option to replace Kylian Mbappe, who is set to depart for Real Madrid for nothing in a few months.

Keane offered chance of Sunderland return

The Telegraph claims that Roy Keane could be set for his first job as manager since leaving Ipswich Town in 2011. He has been offered the chance to return to the club of his first managerial job, Sunderland, with a deal to stay on a short-term basis. If the club are promoted from League One and he is happy with the situation, he could then stay on for longer.

Paper Round’s view: There are some wild stories of Keane’s approach to man-management when he was in charge, and he was hardly one to back down at Aston Villa. But it’s been years on the sidelines for the 50-year-old Irishman now and in his most recent autobiography he certainly displayed an awareness of the limitations he faces when he gives into his temper - perhaps he will change this time.

