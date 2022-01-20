Aston Villa are keen to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, according to reports.

Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins have failed to spark together when paired up front by Dean Smith and then new manager Steven Gerrard, and the former Rangers man is keen to sign a central defender and a defensive midfielder with the transfer window two weeks from drawing to a close.

Ad

However, The Athletic reports that Nketiah is a potential target, as well as targets on the continent being tracked.

Premier League ‘This is a no win situation’ - Arteta criticises reaction to Arsenal postponement A DAY AGO

The 22-year-old forward has been linked with a move away from The Emirates because he has just six months left on his current deal, and the path to regular first-team football under Mikel Arteta appears blocked.

While Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to leave after being frozen out due to disciplinary problems, Alexandre Lacazette has emerged as Arteta’s preferred forward.

The England under-21 player is now free to negotiate a free transfer in the summer with clubs abroad and to sign a pre-contract agreement, while Arsenal may be keen to sell him in order to raise some funds rather than losing him for nothing.

League Cup Arteta applauds 10-man Arsenal’s ‘brotherhood’ after battling goalless draw 13/01/2022 AT 23:05