Barcelona determined to sign Haaland

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Real Madrid and Barcelona have agreed not to pursue players at each other’s respective clubs, unless of course they are in the last few months of their contract. However one player that is up for grabs is Erling Haaland, with Joan Laporta willing to sell several players in order to make sure the Norwegian arrives in Catalonia.

Ad

Transfers Spurs in talks with PSG over potential swap deal involving Ndombele and Wijnaldum - reports 9 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: Haaland is a remarkable player and if Real Madrid are able to pair him with Kylian Mbappe it is hard to see past them for both next season’s La Liga and Champions League trophies. However if Barcelona get hold of him then he should be able to keep them in contention for La Liga and inspire some struggling squad members around him.

Guardiola: ‘Man City need to play like today’ despite Southampton draw

Renato Sanches hints at Arsenal interest

Arsenal and AC Milan are two names in the frame for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches. The 24-year-old Portuguese international stated that he would be weighing up his options, saying:“Maybe Milan and Arsenal are interested but I don't know. I spoke with my agent, I know which clubs are calling me but I can't say right now. But I know I'm ready. If an offer comes in, I'll find out what's best for me.”

Paper Round’s view: Sanches is now playing like the midfielder that many expected him to be six years ago. Some players need a little longer, and perhaps for Sanches there was simply an unreasonable expectation given the relatively poor players around him in Portugal. A move from Lille to Arsenal or AC Milan would represent a relatively easy step up.

Ten Hag leading race for United job

The Mirror reports that Erik ten Hag is leading the race to be appointed as Manchester United boss in the summer. He is competing against Mauricio Pochettino and current interim incumbent Ralf Rangnick. The paper reports that United’s hierarchy is particularly impressed by the defensive record at Ten Hag’s current club, Dutch champions Ajax.

Paper Round’s view: Ajax have done excellently over the last few years and Ten Hag must be aware that there is only so much more he can achieve with the limited resources on offer at the club. However, he must also be aware that United’s dreadful management from the executives means that a better opportunity might be worth waiting for.

Eriksen set for checks

Christian Eriksen has agreed a six-month deal with Brentford to make his way back to competitive football after being released by Inter Milan due to regulations over players with pacemakers. The Telegraph reports that Brentford will subject the player to an extensive medical check in order to make sure that he will not suffer any similar problem.

Paper Round’s view: Eriksen’s pacemaker, many believe, should be enough to protect him and make sure he does not suffer another on-pitch cardiac arrest. Of course though Brentford have a duty of care to all their players, and they will want to be assured themselves that there is no increased risk to his health as a result of playing football again.

Transfers Burnley hold talks over Ramsey loan move - reports 12 HOURS AGO