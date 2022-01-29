Barcelona have announced the loan of Adama Traore from Wolves for the rest of the season, with an option to buy.

The Liga club confirmed the deal on their official website on Saturday evening, revealing they will pay the 25-year-old Spain international’s wages.

Ad

The move is a return to Barcelona for Traore, who played for the club’s youth teams before moving to England. He had been linked with Tottenham both this January and the 2021 summer window.

Transfers 'We hope a transfer will take place’ - Barca director hopes for Dembele sale 20/01/2022 AT 10:37

He will now link up with Xavi Hernandez instead, joining the club’s new signings Dani Alves and Ferran Torres. They are also linked to striker Alvaro Morata and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In a statement, the club said: “FC Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Adama Traoré until 30 June 2022. The blaugranes will pay the player's wages and there is an option to make the deal permanent.

The presentation of Adama Traoré as a new FC Barcelona player will be on Wednesday 2 February behind closed doors. The club will announce further details shortly.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that while there is an option for the deal to be made permanent, and there is an agreement of a contract between Traore and Barcelona, there is no obligation for the deal to go through at the end of the season.

"I'm so happy to come back here, it's been a long time," Traore said of his time away.

"For me it's a special moment. For many years it's been a goal, playing here in this town. I grow here with my family, I grow here with my friends and I'm very happy. I would like to give back that happiness in the pitch, and that's all."

Transfers Dembele must sign new deal or Barca will sell - Xavi 19/01/2022 AT 12:50