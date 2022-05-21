Barca plot Lewandowksi swoop

Barcelona are set to make an attempt to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. The 33-year-old Polish international has told the German side that he does not wish to extend his contract, and Spanish newspaper Marca says that Barcelona have two tasks now. The first is to cut their wage bill to afford his wages, and to hope that his current club will sell him this summer.

Paper Round’s view: Bayern Munich are an especially well run club and they doubtless have alternative targets lined up to replace Lewandowski if they need to, but given his age there is probably little harm in keeping him on for another season unless they think his professionalism will suffer. Barcelona are also perhaps being reckless in aiming to spend another huge sum of money.

Everton target Colwill

The Sun reports that Everton boss Frank Lampard will return to Chelsea in an attempt to sign Levi Colwil on loan. The 19-year-old defender has impressed in a temporary spell with Huddersfield and Lampard wants to borrow the player as he did other Chelsea players when he was in charge of Derby County. Crystal Palace are also keen but he may not get as much time on the pitch with Patrick Vieira’s side.

Paper Round’s view: When you loan out a youngster then you want to make sure that he gets the most time on the pitch in order to develop. If Palace can't give as much of a guarantee as Everton can about how much they intend to play Colwill, then it is a straightforward decision to make, and they know that Lampard will be keen to maintain a good relationship with his former club.

Barca to target Raphinha

The Mail suggests that Barcelona will prioritise the signing of Raphinha from Leeds United if they can get him for just £21m in the event of Leeds United being relegated from the Premier League on Sunday. The Brazilian could replace Ousmane Dembele on the wing but that depends on whether they can tie him down to a new deal. Javi Galan, Jose Gaya and Cesar Azpilicueta are targets too.

Paper Round’s view: Barcelona, according to this story, are struggling to find the money for Lewandowski - as discussed above - and also for Liverpool striker Sadio Mane. If they really are up against it then Raphinha and Azpilicueta would represent value-for-money acquisitions and if they work, should persuade the Spanish club to end their profligate ways once and for all.

Xavi considers De Jong sale

The Mirror believes that Xavi is willing to countenance the sale of midfielder Frenkie De Jong. The 25-year-old Dutch international joined for an initial £65m from Ajax, but Manchester United are keen to reunite him with their incoming new manager Erik ten Hag. Xavi said: "For me, Frenkie is a great player, he’s a beast – I like him and I think he can be part of an important era of the club. We will see the economic situation of the club… but I like De Jong."

Paper Round’s view: De Jong has the potential and skills to be an effective midfielder and with Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba just two of the players on their way out of Old Trafford the club need a new midfielder. The returning Donny van der Beek could be one, and tying him up with De Jong at the same time could go some way to reinvigorating the former colleagues.

