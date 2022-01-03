Barcelona are keen to sign Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

The 29-year-old Spain international is currently on loan at Juventus in Serie A, but journalist Fabrizio Romano says that the Italians will not exercise their option to buy the player for 40 million euros.

Instead, Morata is more likely to join Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona, with the duo reportedly in contact with one another.

Morata would join up with Ferran Torres, who joined at the start of the transfer window from Manchester City for around 50 million euros.

Spanish newspaper AS claims that the deal could be eased through because Atletico owe Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann, so they could strike a financial deal that suits both clubs.

Hernandez took over Barcelona from Al Sadd following the sacking of Ronald Koeman, and he has already brought in Dani Alves on a free transfer.

The Spaniards are said to be keen to raise funds by selling other players, including French international defender Samuel Umtiti.

