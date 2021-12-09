Barcelona plan major squad overhaul

Barcelona are set to undergo a major squad overhaul following their first Champions League group-stage exit since 2000. A number of first-team players will be placed on the transfer list as Xavi plans to cut out players who he believes have “under-performed” since his return to the Catalan club. Frenkie de Jong, Marc Andre Ter-Stegen and Sergino Dest will be put up for sale in order to raise transfer funds and allow a much-needed rebuild. Manchester United are interested in signing De Jong to strengthen their midfield, newly-rich Newcastle United are eyeing up Ter Stegen and Dest could be recruited by German champions Bayern Munich.

Paper Round’s view: A rebuild is exactly what is needed at Barcelona. The club has just lost one of the best players to ever play the game and their current financial situation is dire. Xavi's job is to now just concentrate on how he is going to bring Barca back amongst Europe's elite. De Jong, Ter Stegen and Dest will bring huge transfer fees to the club and allow the club to make some movements in the transfer market. There should be a lot more focus on bringing through youth players from the club's esteemed academy, La Masia. Write off the next couple of seasons and just build a new dynasty without any pressure from the board or supporters.

Rangnick plans Man Utd’s January transfer business

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick is already beginning to plan for the January transfer window, despite only being in the job for a little over a week. The German coach is assessing his new squad and the Mirror reveal that decisions are starting to be made. Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani could all depart in the winter window due to their ongoing contract sagas. Rangnick will reportedly be given £100 million and he plans to strengthen his midfield. RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong are at the top of his shortlist. United are also eyeing Chelsea pair Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger, should they be available to join the Blues’ domestic rivals.

Paper Round’s view: Manchester United appointed Rangnick in the interim role, but he will have a much more important role when he moves into his consultancy role at the club at the end of the season. He will be in charge of shaping the club’s future. Now he has six months of being hands-on with the squad and seeing who will play a part in that future. It is expected that Cavani and Lingard will leave, but Pogba’s future needs to be resolved as soon as possible. Haidara and De Jong are two names that keep coming up when discussing Manchester United targets, so we could see Pogba’s exit opening up a spot in the midfield. Either way, important decisions need to be made by Rangnick and they need to be made sooner rather than later.

Rudiger to become one of the world’s highest-paid defenders

Antonio Rudiger is set to become one of the highest-paid defenders in the world, with the Mail reporting that the Chelsea centre-back will quadruple his salary if he leaves Stamford Bridge. Rudiger is rapidly approaching the expiry date on his contract at Chelsea, but the two parties have failed to agree an extension. The west London club have offered Rudiger a contract worth £140,000 per week, but the Germany international will be offered a whopping £400,000-per-week deal by Europe’s top clubs. Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus are all interested in signing Rudiger on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Paper Round’s view: £400,000 per week is ridiculous money. The ‘salary’ will probably include the signing-on fees and bonuses, but that is still a lot of money. Rudiger has been one of the best centre-backs in world football since Thomas Tuchel took the reins at Stamford Bridge, so the pay rise Chelsea are offering him might seem slightly disrespectful. The fact that he could move to another top European club and earn four times the amount he does now pretty much makes his decision for him. It will give him a new challenge and a huge bank balance. It’s difficult to pass up that kind of money, but Chelsea could have just offered a fairer contract extension in the first place and avoided this situation.

Wijnaldum ‘open’ to Premier League return

Georginio Wijnaldum could be making a shock return to the Premier League, just six months after leaving Liverpool for Paris Saint-Germain. The 31-year-old has struggled with the start of his career in the French capital and has admitted he is “not completely happy” with his current situation. Wijnaldum has failed to hold down a starting role in the PSG team and might be open to joining a Premier League club on loan in the winter transfer window. Arsenal are said to be one of the clubs that are interested in recruiting the Dutch midfielder, but PSG are reportedly unwilling to let Wijnaldum leave in January.

Paper Round’s view: It would be an odd time to leave PSG – especially after just joining in the summer. Wijnaldum simply needs to keep working hard and try to break into the starting eleven. If it is a problem with the manager, he should not look too much into it. Mauricio Pochettino’s future in the French capital is uncertain, so a new manager could be appointed, and they might really like Wijnaldum. It’s not time to pack your bags and join a struggling Arsenal team. That won’t do too much good for your career.

