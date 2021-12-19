Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke continues to hope that star striker Erling Haaland will stay with Borussia Dortmund beyond the summer.

21-year-old Haaland has scored 76 goals in 74 appearances for Dortmund since joining in 2019 and is widely regarded as one of the world's best young players.

Ad

Bundesliga 'Big chance' Haaland leaves Dortmund in the summer - Raiola 10/12/2021 AT 16:40

And while Watzke hopes he will continue at the club, he understands that the all the world's best sides are interested in the striker.

"It may be that Erling leaves, it may be that he stays," he said, revealing that he had “a very good conversation” with Haaland's Raiola “a few days ago”.

“That was relatively friendly,” he added. ''In the end it is like that, either he stays, then we are happy, or he says he has made up his mind, he wants to do something different.''

Haaland is under contract in Dortmund until 2024 but could draw a release clause after the end of the 2021/22 season.

There has been interest from all over Europe, but if Haaland does leave Watzke believes he would be best suited to football in Spain and confirmed that Real Madrid want the striker.

''I think it would be more popular in Spain," he said. "A different kind of football is played in England.''

I know that all top European clubs want him, especially Real Madrid. The big interest of Real is confirmed. I think someday that Spanish League would fit better to him than the English. In general we're hoping he stays."

Indeed, Watzke has by no means given up on keeping the brilliant youngster, and insists he wants to fight for Haaland

"I fight for Haaland at least as much for Dortmund as I do for the Bundesliga."

Transfers Opinion: 10 players who could be on the move in the January transfer window 08/12/2021 AT 20:28