Man Utd and Liverpool set to miss out on Adeyemi

Karim Adeyemi is wanted by Manchester United and there have been reports linking Liverpool to the 20-year-old Germany international, but the RB Salzburg striker is set to return to his home country. The Daily Mail claims that United failed with a late offer of £150,000-a-week wages with Adeyemi instead preferring to follow his dream of playing for Borussia Dortmund.

Paper Round’s view: Who can blame him? United went after Erling Haaland and instead he made the same choice. He is now on the verge of a huge transfer to champions Manchester City, and United instead have endured yet more misery. This is a stark problem for United if their wages are no longer enough to get top talent to choose them despite their financial prowess.

Arteta wants Martinez

The Daily Mirror suggests that Mikel Arteta is keen to bring Lautaro Martinez to Arsenal ahead of next season, though the paper points out that splashing out on the 24-year-old Argentine, with a price tag of £60 million, comes with a risk. Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were either disappointments or qualified successes, so he must consider if he will take the risk.

Paper Round’s view: Lacazette was not necessarily a failure, and Aubameyang became difficult to handle after some brilliant efforts. As for Pepe, it’s been a huge disappointment, but there is always a risk buying from a lower European league. As for Martinez, he has impressed over the course of several seasons with no hint of a serious personality problem so there is little reason to avoid taking the plunge.

Newcastle battle for Leao

The Sun believes that Newcastle will take on Paris Saint-Germain this summer for AC Milan’s Rafael Leao. The forward has been in fine form this season and has a contract that runs until 2024, worth £25,000 a week. He is in talks for a new deal but PSG and Newcastle may offer £100,000-a-week in wages in order to complete a deal for a player valued between £60-70m.

Paper Round’s view: Leao looks to be growing into a huge goalscoring threat who can operate on the flanks, and at just 22 there is plenty more to come if he continues to apply himself. Newcastle are not yet the club with the pull to sign the very best despite their riches, so an emerging talent at a club like Milan is the kind of player they need to start improving.

Depay could leave Barcelona

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Barcelona have a number of headaches up front, with several players who could be moved on. The most at risk is perhaps Memphis Depay, who has a contract that runs until 2023. With Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Francisco Trincao coming back from their loan spells, he could be sold with a number of clubs interested.

Paper Round’s view: Memphis is currently Barca’s top scorer and when they have Ferran Torres and perhaps Robert Lewandowski to start the season, that would be a pretty scary front three. However they have Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang and Ansu Fati to find a place for in attack, so given this is their last chance to raise serious money from him, it may make sense for him to leave.

