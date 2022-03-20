Haaland to make his mind up

Erling Haaland will soon choose his next club, and Spanish paper Marca reports it is a straight choice between Real Madrid and Manchester City. City hope the chance to lead a team will be preferable to sharing the limelight with Kylian Mbappe, while Real hope to find the money to finance both signings. Barcelona are not in the running as they cannot afford the Norwegian.

Ad

Transfers Messi not planning Barcelona return, United hunt for new 'keeper - Paper Round 17 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: Haaland would probably be able to bring in the most cash by signing for City, but there is very little in terms of traditional glamour. Moving would give him the chance to work with the world’s best coach, which is likely appealing, but if he were to go to Real Madrid he would be at the most famous club in the world, set to dominate La Liga and potentially Europe for years.

'It's not right' - Conte and Guardiola on Chelsea sanctions

Boehly favourite to buy Chelsea

The Telegraph reports that American businessman Todd Boehly remains the favourite to take over Chelsea, with the deadline reportedly closed for offers on Friday. However there are other interested parties, with one consortium led by Sebastian Coe. He is joined by Sir Martin Broughton, and they could gain further backing from Sacramento Kings basketball team owner Vivek Ranadive.

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea’s sale is not yet clear, and it is hard to discern from current regulations whether such a deal could go through. Presumably the government will step in to facilitate giving the club new owners after the currently disgraced Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale, but it might become particularly messy trying to negotiate the sanctions in force at the moment.

Rangnick makes first signing

Manchester United have made their first signing since they appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager at the end of last year. They have secured Toby Collyer from Brighton, with the 18-year-old given little chance on the south coast after he made it clear he would not extend his current deal. The Mirror reports that the 18-year-old defensive midfielder has impressed United’s scouts.

Paper Round’s view: Of course Rangnick is unlikely to have had much influence on this signing because he was not given the chance to sign anyone in January, so this is likely a transfer that was organised by Darren Fletcher and John Murtough. Whether he can make an impression on the first team is unlikely to be clearer until he gains experience elsewhere.

Roma target Musonda

The Daily Mail reports that Charly Musonda will leave Chelsea at the end of the season when his contract expires. The 25-year-old has regained full fitness after suffering a severe knee injury and he has played on loan at Vitesse, Celtic and Real Betis on loan, but is not in Thomas Tuchel’s plans. Italian teams Roma and Hellas Verona are both keen to sign the player.

Paper Round’s view: Musonda’s knee injury was said to be a problem so serious that it might have cost him his career, so to be back in action for Chelsea’s reserves is an achievement in itself. Given he is available on a free transfer, there might be little risk for either Roma or Verona to snap him up and give the Belgian a year or two to impress with what he can do.

Transfers Man Utd, Arsenal and Newcastle battle for £67m Nunez - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 06:36