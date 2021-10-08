Chelsea may return for Kounde

Chelsea failed to force through the purchase of Sevilla central defender Joules Kounde, with the 22-year-old French international remaining in Spain after the summer transfer window. However, The Mirror believes that with Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger all potentially leaving for nothing at the end of the season, Chelsea could return for Kounde.

Transfers Newcastle linked with January move for Dembele - Paper Round 17 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: Kounde looks to have a huge amount of potential and he could soon establish himself as one of France’s first-choice defenders for the national team. If Chelsea do lose four defenders on a free transfer then they might not be able to go in for Kounde unless they can find players to bring in on the cheap as well.

Chelsea hoping for a 'little bit of luck' to defend UCL title - Tuchel

Liverpool target Cisse

Liverpool are said to be keen on Olympiacos’ central defender Pape Abou Cisse, with the 26-year-old Senegalese a teammate of Sadio Mane. He could now become a club teammate as well as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen the backline at Anfield. There is also interest from two other Premier League sides, Arsenal and Everton, who are also rebuilding.

Paper Round’s view: It would be little surprise if Rafael Benitez was keen to improve his defensive options given the focus he puts on avoiding creativity in his teams. Arsenal also need to add depth to their squad despite appearing to have a solid partnership burgeoning between Gabriel and Ben White. At 26, Cisse may not have much room for improvement so he will be expected to slot in quickly wherever he goes next.

Newcastle plan spending spree

Following the completion of the takeover of Newcastle United by Saudi Arabia, the new owners of the club are making plans to hit the ground running. One of the first tasks is to sack Steve Bruce, which will cost £8 million. There are also plans to spend up to £190 million on players in January as they look to overhaul their playing squad.

Paper Round’s view: With the Saudi Arabians now in charge at Newcastle and with no sign that their mammoth human rights abuses are going to alienate many of their fans, it appears that they will now go on to spend millions of pounds in an attempt to win trophies and launder their reputation. It is not yet clear if this is a short-term project or if this is a genuine title challenger for the future.

Barcelona failed to sign Neymar

Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Joan Laporta considered making a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar, who left the Catalans in 2017. The new president said: "As the numbers were explained to us, we thought there was room to do it. They told us that he wanted to come, and that he couldn't continue there, having convinced the club [to let him leave].”

Paper Round’s view: Ultimately Neymar decided to stay at PSG, and he now gets the chance to be reunited with Lionel Messi in a slightly unexpected way. The fact that Laporta considered the signing of Neymar despite the dreadful finances blighting the team shows that there may still be a lack of seriousness when it comes to resolving the fundamental problems.

Transfers Mbappe in talks with PSG over new deal - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 05:10