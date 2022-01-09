Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalega has been linked with a sensational reunion with former manager Maurizio Sarri at Lazio.

The 27-year-old has been Thomas Tuchel's second-choice goalkeeper since Edouard Mendy joined the club in September 2020, although he will stand in for his team mate who is currently on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

With Kepa desperate to represent Spain at the Qatar World Cup, playing regular first team football is essential, and according to The Athletic, reports linking him to Lazio have 'some merit'.

Kepa and Sarri had a very public falling out when the goalkeeper refused to be replaced in the 2019 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

However, it appears that has long been forgotten and Sarri could make a move for Kepa with a loan transfer most likely.

Kepa still has three and a half years left on his £170,000 a week contract. Lazio would require Chelsea to "pay a large amount of his wages as part of any move", the report states.

