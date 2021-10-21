Revealed: Haaland's eye-watering wage demands

Erling Haaland will demand wages north of £500,000 per week if he leaves Borussia Dortmund next summer, according to ESPN. The 21-year-old, who is reported to have a €75-million release clause that becomes active at the end of the season, is wanted by Europe's finest - including Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid. ESPN state that senior officials at these clubs have been informed of Haaland's salary demands and they are still queuing up to secure his signature.

Transfers Newcastle, Man Utd, Man City and Arsenal battle for £50m Calvert-Lewin - Paper Round 19 HOURS AGO

Paper Round's view: We all know that the finances involved in football are become absurd but this is taking things to a new level. We're talking about a 21-year-old who is expecting to be paid over half a million pounds every week. The cut-price release clause means there's going to be a battle to sign Haaland next summer, but it will ultimately come down to which club is offering the best financial package. The Dortmund striker will have his choice of the biggest and best clubs in world football - so expect the mind-blowing salary offer to dictate his decision.

Man Utd plan to poach Barca target

Manchester United are ready to gazump Barcelona in the battle to sign RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo. The Catalan club have been eyeing up a reunion with their former academy product, but reportedly lack the financial muscle to pull off the transfer. This could reportedly lead to both Manchester clubs going head-to-head in a bid for Olmo's signature. Manchester United are said to have sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old on multiple occasions.

Paper Round's view: Olmo is a very talented player and he's still just 23 years old. There will definitely be an emotional attraction to Barcelona. It was his first club and he never really wanted to leave in the first place, but only did for the sake of his own development. A homecoming would be the dream for Olmo. However, if Barca can't afford him because their finances are in ruin then he will have to join another top club. It's not bad having two of the top clubs in the Premier League battling over you. City would definitely suit his playing style, but you'd think both Manchester clubs have too many attackers at the moment.

'I am not a criminal' - Sepp Blatter says his contribution to football should be appreciated

Rudiger edges closer to Chelsea exit

Antonio Rudiger could be on his way out of Chelsea next summer, with the Star reporting that the defender's wage demands are "way apart in valuation" compared to the Blues' current contract offer. Rudiger is approaching the expiration of his contract at Stamford Bridge and will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs from January. Chelsea are willing to offer £150,000 per week, but the German knows he could earn double that salary abroad. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are said to be "growing increasingly confident" of signing Rudiger for free at the end of the season.

Paper Round's view: This could be disastrous for Chelsea. Rudiger has been one of the best defenders in world football since Thomas Tuchel took over at Stamford Bridge in January. He is only 28 years old so he's still got plenty of years left in him - so why won't Chelsea pay up? The report says that they are willing to pay him £150,000 per week, but he is holding out for £200,000. Surely it will cost more than this difference to replace him with a new centre-back. It really doesn't make sense for Chelsea, but Real and Bayern won't care at all.

Newcastle's new manager

Newcastle United have taken a step closer to appointing a new manager following Steve Bruce's sacking on Wednesday morning. The Telegraph reveal that the club's new owners held talks with former AS Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca and that Magpies could be willing to table a contract worth around £6 million per year to secure the services of the Portuguese coach. Newcastle director and part-owner Amanda Staveley was said to be impressed by Fonseca, but any final decision will be confirmed by chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Paper Round's view: Newcastle need to be proactive in their search for a new manager. The 2021-22 Premier League season is well underway now and the Magpies are still searching for their first league win. A new manager with ambition needs to appointed as the club kicks off its new era. Fonseca was close to taking charge at Tottenham during the summer, but claimed he was rejected due to his desire to play attacking football. This should please the supporters on Tyneside if he were to take over. Let's hope he hits the ground running and manages to keep Newcastle in the Premier League - otherwise their takeover will be dubbed a disaster.

Transfers Solskjaer has two games to save his job - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 04:50