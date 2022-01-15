Erling Haaland says Borussia Dortmund are 'pushing' the striker to make a decision on his future at the club.
Haaland's contract runs until 2024, but there is a release clause that would allow him to leave this summer for a fee of €75 million.
Barcelona appear at the top of the list with president Joan Laporta an admirer of the striker, while there are also rumours that agent Mina Raiola has promised Haaland to the Catalan Giants if the money is right.
But with nothing set in stone, Dortmund are now seeking a decision from Haaland who admitted he will now have to 'get things started'.
“Borussia Dortmund are now pushing me to make a decision about things," he said following a brace in his side's 5-1 win over Freiburg.
"But I just want to play football. That probably means that I will soon have to get things started.
I never spoke until now to respect the club."
Haaland is perhaps the most in-demand footballer in the world right now and at 21 years and 177 days became the youngest player to score 55 goals in the Bundesliga, doing so in a record 59 games too.
With so many clubs chasing him and Dortmund wanting to plan for the future, it is no surprise that Haaland has been asking to get a move on and the striker's next move may soon become much clearer.
