Rudiger set for huge move abroad

The Mirror reports that Antonio Rudiger is set to quit Chelsea next summer in order to sign a huge free transfer deal with a club abroad. Both Juventus and Bayern Munich - in his home country Germany - are keen on the 28-year-old defender, and he can sign a deal with a new club from January. He could earn up to £400,000-a-week wages if he makes the move.

Paper Round’s view: Ruidger looked to be on his way out at Stamford Bridge a couple of years ago as he had fallen out of favour under Frank Lampard, but now Thomas Tuchel would be desperate to keep him. If he really wants £400,000 a week then it is hard to see how the London team could afford those wages, and it may be less expensive to replace him.

United want Dembele

Manchester United want to sign Ousmane Dembele, according to a report in The Sun. The 24-year-old’s representatives have started talks with Barcelona already over a new deal, but United have informed the player they want to sign him on a free transfer next summer. United are open to selling Anthony Martial for £40 million, and Edinson Cavani is likely to leave at the end of his contract at the end of the season.

Paper Round’s view: Cavani has been a handy signing so far but with Martial misfiring and Mason Greenwood coming through, now is the time to refresh the attacking resources available to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. While Dembele would be available on a free, it would be a risk to sign him given his poor form in Barcelona and his struggles with injuries - but that hasn’t stopped United in the past.

Klopp wants second bid for Bowen

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants his side to make a second bid for West Ham’s striker Jarrod Bowen. Liverpool offered £20 million for the 24-year-old striker but that was turned down, given his current club paid £22m for him a couple of years ago. A new bid could be made in the January transfer window, according to a story in the Daily Mail.

Paper Round’s view: With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane set to leave at the start of the new year due to the African Cup of Nations, Klopp has made it clear that he is looking for answers in the transfer market. Buying Bowen would ease the demands on his front line over the course of the rest of the season, and one would expect at least one striker to leave in the summer.

Koeman may have just three games left

Barcelona president Joan Laporta talked with Ronald Koeman after the recent game against Cadiz which saw the Dutch manager and Frenkie de Jong sent off. Laporta decided that despite poor results, he would not relieve him of duties before the game against Levante, though Spanish paper Marca believes he has the next three games to show he deserves to stay on.

Paper Round’s view: There is no obvious replacement for Koeman available to join the Spanish club, so unless Xavi is happy to move in there is little point sacking him yet. Of course, there comes a certain point when a manager can no longer inspire his players, but with all the problems at the club coach seems like one of the least pressing problems.

