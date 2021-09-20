James Rodriguez’s time at Everton could be coming to an end as he is reportedly in talks with a club in Qatar.

The 30-year-old has fallen out of favour following the arrival of manager Rafa Benitez and is yet to feature this season.

He is under contract with Everton until 2022 but could now be set to leave. According to Sky Sports News and the Times he is in talks about a potential move to the Middle East.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Rodriguez came close to joining Porto earlier in the summer but the transfer was not agreed.

Benitez had said that Rodriguez did not feature against Aston Villa at the weekend as he was unsure about his fitness.

"For this game, he was a little bit concerned about his muscle.

"He was having a little problem and we decided we have to wait, so he was not available. That's it. We will see if he's fit for the next game and then we will decide."

