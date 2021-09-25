Ramsey can leave for free

Juventus are prepared to let Aaron Ramsey leave for nothing in the winter transfer, according to The Sun. The 30-year-old Welsh international midfielder joined Juventus on a free transfer from Arsenal but is now struggling to command a place under Max Allegri. Newcastle, Everton and West Ham are all interested in the player and the Italian side would be content to see him leave.

Paper Round’s view: Ramsey’s form appears to have peaked at Arsenal and when he left it seemed that Juventus made a pragmatic move for a player who cost nothing up front. However, he is reportedly on huge wages and they cannot justify that outlay now given the impact of the coronavirus and the inability of the player to nail down a starting spot.

Championship offering up winter bargains

While Aaron Ramsey is welcome to leave Juventus, the same cannot be said for a number of players in the Championship. There are six players available who can sign pre-contract agreements and may be able to step up to the Premier League, reports The Mirror. The six are: Tom Lawrence, John Swift, David Brooks, Jed Wallace, Sam Johnstone and Ben Brereton-Diaz.

Paper Round’s view: Each of those players might tempt a Premier League struggler to offer up a small fee in the winter in order to strengthen their squad and to help push them on their way to survival. David Brooks, in particular, looked like a player of real quality at Bournemouth and he needs a move away to make sure that he does not stagnate in his career any further.

Rudiger tempting Real Madrid

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that while Chelsea have offered 6.5 million euros a year to German international defender Antonio Rudiger, the player is holding out for 10 million as a salary. That gap means that other clubs such as Bayern Munich could step in, but Real Madrid are watching as they are interested in signing up such a talented player without paying a fee.

Paper Round’s view: Marca also says that they would prefer to sign a younger player, which makes sense when building a squad for the long term, but as the signing of David Alaba shows, sometimes the market offers up a bargain for a player who may be able to offer just a few seasons before he has to be replaced. Rudiger, like the Austrian, is a player who is worth a compromise.

EFL to make Premier League demands

The Telegraph reports that the EFL head wants changes made to the Premier League’s support of the Championship. Rick Parry has suggested that parachute payments are scrapped, prize money is more evenly distributed, and that the EFL and Premier League TV deals are merged, with a quarter of the revenue going to the Championship to reduce inequality.

Paper Round’s view: On the face of it the suggestion seems reasonable enough, as it smooths out the stark differences across the clubs and means that there is less reason to risk huge sums on promotion. Too many Championship clubs are run speculatively, with Derby County the latest example of what happens when an owner cannot or will not cover any further losses.

