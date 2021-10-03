Alexis Sanchez posts in protest at lack of playing time

The Mirror reports that Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez could be in trouble at the club with the 32-year-old posting in protest at playing just 70 minutes so far this season under Simone Inzaghi. Sanchez has not yet started a game this campaign, and said on Instagram: “Realise that you can be worth a lot, but if you are in the wrong place, you are not going to shine.”

Paper Round’s view: Inzaghi has Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko up front after losing Romelu Lukaku, and Sanchez was hardly setting the world on fire last season under Antonio Conte. The Chilean has a track record of alienating himself from others at three clubs in a row now, and perhaps it would make sense to move him on as soon as Inter can.

'I have eyes and ears' - Koeman aware his future in doubt at Barcelona

Toure offers Barca return

Former Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has offered his services to the club as they struggle under Ronald Koeman. The 38-year-old Ivory Coast is now assistant manager at Akhmat Grozny, and said on social media: "I will always be available for the club should they need me anytime as my heart is forever with the club, the people and the fans!"

Paper Round’s view: Presumably Toure means he would be ready to return as coach or manager, given their propensity to recruit from their former playing staff when it comes to appointing their managers. Toure does not have much top flight managerial experience, if any, but with Xavi Hernandez the forerunner, he is hardly less qualified for the position.

Laporta stuck with Koeman

Spanish newspaper Marca believe that Ronald Koeman is safe at Barcelona, at least until the Clasico. Barcelona president Joan Laporta had considered removing him after the defeat to Atletico Madrid, but with the financial situation at the club it is difficult to remove him from his post. The problem is exacerbated by the lack of obvious replacement should they need a new man.

Paper Round’s view: Roberto Martinez appears set on taking Belgium to the World Cup so he would need a decent offer from Barcelona to change his mind - it appears that they can't afford such an offer. Apart from that, perhaps Xavi could be tempted, but he is well remunerated in Qatar and might view it as wise to stay clear of the club until it rights itself.

Liverpool keen on teenager Kozlowski

The Mail suggests that Liverpool could be in the market for 17-year-old Kacper Kozlowski of Pogon Szczecin. The Polish international has drawn comparisons with Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City, and is attracting interest from around Europe. Italian side AC Milan are one club on the lookout, as are sister clubs RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig. Kozlowski’s contract runs until 2023.

Paper Round’s view: Kozlowski’s club do not want to sell in the winter transfer window, and that would suit Liverpool who have plenty of senior players who can cover for the rest of the season. However, with many of their squad either near or past 30, it is time that the club started recruiting to lower the average age of their midfield, giving a chance to Jurgen Klopp to build a new team.

