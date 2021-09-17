Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says there is still a possibility the midfielder will return to Juventus when his contract expires next summer.

The 28-year-old Manchester United star made 124 appearances for Juve where he won four Serie A titles, two Coppa Italias and two Supercoppa Italianas before returning to Old Trafford in 2016 for £89.3m.

In the latest Inside Football , Dean Jones says Pogba has been impressed by United's summer recruitment which could help convince the Frenchman to stay at United.

But Raiola says Juve is still an option for the 2018 World Cup winner.

"Pogba's contract expires next year," Raiola told Italian TV channel Rai Sport.

"We will talk to Manchester (United) and see."

For sure Turin has remained in his heart and he cares a lot about these things. The possibility of returning to Juventus is there but it also depends on Juve.

As well as Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG are also reportedly interested in signing Pogba.

Jones reports Pogba has a desire to join Real, yet Erling Haaland too has a path into the Santiago Bernabeu and at this stage the Norwegian is deemed to be the priority move.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are interested in him while United have removed the ceiling on their wage structure, through the signing of Ronaldo, and that gives scope for a mega-deal if he stays.

