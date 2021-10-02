PSG consider Haaland swoop

Paris Saint-Germain may make a move for Erling Haaland next summer. Kylian Mbappe is expected to move to Real Madrid at the end of his contract and leave on a free transfer, and Spanish newspaper Marca reports that PSG’s good relationship with Mino Raiola would help a deal go through, though meeting financial fair play regulations is an obvious obstacle.

Paper Round’s view: Mbappe does not appear any closer to signing a new deal to stay at the Parc des Princes. That means that PSG need to make sure that at least one young striker is around to learn from and eventually replace Lionel Messi and Neymar. Haaland is the best there is in the world at that age, so even selling other players to balance the books would be wise.

'I had to celebrate' - Pochettino delighted by Messi's debut PSG goal

United target Kessie

Manchester United are keen on signing Franck Kessie from AC Milan, reports The Sun. The 24-year-old Ivory Coast international is seen as a replacement for Paul Pogba, with the 28-year-old World Cup winner set to leave on a free transfer. Kessie will also be able to negotiate a free transfer move ahead of the summer with his contract running down and Milan unwilling to meet his eight-million-euro-a-year transfer demands.

Paper Round’s view: United have benefitted from improved performances from Pogba so far this season and if they were assured of him continuing to deliver at that level then they should probably pay up to keep him. But, given his inconsistency over the past few years, signing a player with more potential such as Kessie is a reasonable idea, especially if he can be bought for nothing.

Chelsea keen on Insigne move

The Mirror claims that Premier League side Chelsea are looking into a move for Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne, who is available on a free transfer at the end of the season. The 30-year-old Italy international is seen as a potential replacement for Timo Werner, with the German expected to return to the Bundesliga, and Hakim Ziyech may move on after failing to find consistency.

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea would presumably not normally be interested in Insigne - not because of his ability, but because of his age. However, given he will be able to sign without a transfer fee, bringing him in on a contract for a few years is much less of a risk, and it is also difficult to see how he would perform worse than Werner, who has failed to adjust to English football.

United and Everton track Ramsey

Manchester United and Everton are two Premier League clubs who are keeping tabs on Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsey, according to the Mirror. The 18-year-old made his debut for the first team six months ago and has seen both clubs send their scouts to Pittodrie to track his development. A bid could come as soon as the winter and Aberdeen are in no position to turn down a big-money offer.

Paper Round’s view: At just 18 and with only a little experience in the Scottish top flight, it appears unlikely that Ramsey would be able to step up straight into the first team for either Rafael Benitez or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But if they are able to sign him now he could be loaned out to another side further down the league, or perhaps given to a Championship side for a couple of seasons.

