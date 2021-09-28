Brazil forward Richarlison admits he does not know what the future holds for him at Everton.

Richarlison played a key role for the Brazil national team in their run to the Copa America final and as part of a gold-winning side at the Tokyo Olympics over the summer, and he was linked to moves to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the last transfer window.

Barcelona made an £85m bid for the 24-year-old back in January last year which was rejected by the Merseyside club.

Premier League Round-up: Leeds fall into bottom three after Antonio strikes late, Everton go fifth 25/09/2021 AT 16:46

Richarlison, who had one season at Watford in 2017-18 before moving to the Toffees, says he does not want to come across as ungrateful if he moved on from Everton.

“I'm always very careful when I talk about it,” he told Argentine newspaper Ole

“I have great affection for the people of Everton and for the club, who received me so well from the first day I arrived.

"I don't know what the future holds. If one day I have to go, it must be good for me, but also for the club.

"But if I stay, I will continue giving my life for this shirt and for the fans, who have always supported me and were with me at all times.

"I have enormous gratitude and feel at home when I am at Finch Farm training ground or Goodison Park stadium."

Transfers James Rodriguez completes Qatar move to end time at Everton 22/09/2021 AT 16:19