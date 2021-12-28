The transfer window opens on Saturday and while big money is not going to be available to most clubs, there are plenty of storylines that need to be resolved.

From Manchester to Madrid there are star names looking for moves and while some won’t quite get what they are looking for, the agents are already beginning their work.

Here we take a look at five major player situations that are going to be talking points in the coming weeks…

Anthony Martial

He wants to leave and United won’t stand in his way - as long as the terms are right. In September we revealed how Martial feared he would be priced out of a transfer this January and that remains the case as we head into the new year.

After recent talks, interim manager Ralf Rangnick understands the Frenchman’s reasons for wanting to leave and avenues are beginning to open up for a move.

Anthony Martial Image credit: Getty Images

However, Martial’s wages and valuation remain an obstacle and it could be that his future is not resolved until the very end of next month.

He fancies a move to Spain - Sevilla are very interested - and it does seem like a good place for him to restore confidence and form. He should eventually get what he’s looking for.

Isco

A transfer window rarely passes without Isco being linked with a transfer - yet surely (surely!) 2022 is the year he moves on.

Isco’s contract expires in June and this season he has started just two matches across La Liga and the Champions League.

Back trouble and a positive Covid test have not helped his case for game time yet Carlo Ancelotti appears pretty set on the fact that Isco does not have a future in this team even when fit.

Isco con la maglia del Real Madrid - Stagione 2021-22 Image credit: Getty Images

He is 29 and has pedigree to prove he can still thrive at a top club but choosing his next destination is crucial. He can’t get this wrong.

Arsenal, Newcastle, Real Betis and Sevilla are all keen for a conversation on how he views his next step in his career and those talks will begin very soon.

Isco is not the only Madrid player in this situation, Gareth Bale is also on an expiring contract and has a big decision to make on whether to see it out or seek a new challenge.

Kieran Trippier

Newcastle United are confident they are close to agreeing terms for Trippier but the England International is having to consider the fact they are embroiled in a relegation battle.

Any contract with Newcastle is going to be lucrative for him to take the step down from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid and clauses need to be negotiated in case they are relegated.

Kieran Trippier Image credit: Getty Images

Trippier wants to move back to England and will not be short of offers as half the top-flight are now being kept in-touch with how his situations develops.

Newcastle are still in the driving seat, for now.

Aaron Ramsey

Juventus are looking to start offloading their fringe players and finding a new club for Ramsey is a priority.

He has barely been fit this season and is frustrated that he has not been able to prove he is worthy of a place in the team. Ramsey has always had a determination to make a success of his move to Turin yet is almost certain to find himself at an English club soon.

Aaron Ramsey playing for Juventus against Napoli. Image credit: Getty Images

His injury problems will have an impact on who is willing to take him on at this stage of the season but West Ham are interested in finding out the package details while Newcastle, Arsenal and Everton are also interested.

Ramsey, 31, will be allowed to leave for a low fee just to get him off the wage bill - or on loan if nothing else has materialised by the end of the window.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

This is a complicated one because of the amount of money it involves but Aubameyang has not been involved in full first team sessions recently and sources around the club do not expect him to be seen in the team any time soon.

He will be on duty at the African Cup of Nations for Gabon and while he is away intermediaries will seek a buyer or loan club to take him and as much of his wages as possible. Arsenal will also search for someone to take his spot in the squad.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Image credit: Getty Images

It will be difficult to offload him and privately there is an acceptance that he will probably not exit until the summer - unless a temporary home can be found. He currently earns £350,000-a-week and that’s a big issue they need to work around.

It is believed he sees Italy as his ideal next landing spot.

