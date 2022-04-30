Dortmund had to insert a release clause in Erling Haaland's contract when signing him in 2020 or they would have lost him to Manchester United, according to the German club's chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke.

BVB snapped up the Norway international for just £18m from RB Salzburg in the 2020 January transfer window, beating off competition from a number of rival clubs, including Manchester United.

The 21-year-old has been an outstanding success at Signal Iduna Park, hitting a remarkable 82 goals in just 86 games, and now looks set for another big move this summer, with Manchester City favourites for his signature.

Pep Guardiola's side will activate his £63 million release clause, according to reports , and Watzke has explained why Dortmund needed to insert such a condition when signing him.

"We gave Erling Haaland a release clause... otherwise he would have gone to Manchester United," he told 19:09 Talk.

He then strongly hinted that the striker would be leaving Signal Iduna Park this summer: "He has a decision to make, it will come eventually. But I'm sure we'll find the new Haaland. We need the new Haaland."

United pulled out of the deal as they refused to agree to the same buyout clause as well as a percentage of future sales going towards his agent Mino Raiola, according to Manchester Evening News.

The club ended up taking Odion Ighalo on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua at the tail end of the January transfer window.

Haaland has agreed terms over a £500,000-a-week deal with Man City, if reports are to believed , making him the highest-paid player in the Premier League. If that the reports are correct, he will come to the Etihad Stadium on a five-year contract.

