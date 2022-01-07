It's the January transfer window - a time for clubs in need of goal-scoring punch to make envious eyes in the direction of some of the best and brightest centre-forwards the footballing world has to offer.

Among the most coveted of these is Dusan Vlahovic, Fiorentina's Serbian scoring sensation who has drawn the fancy of plenty of Europe's biggest clubs.

Then there are Arsenal, who find themselves in need of a long-term striking option with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang now effectively exiled after Mikel Arteta tired of repeated disciplinary breaches.

With the Gabon international likely on his way out of the club, Arsenal may perhaps possess the sort of capital required to tempt Fiorentina into a deal - indeed, The Athletic has claimed that the London club are now "best placed" to secure Vlahovic's signature.

But how good is the 21-year-old? And do Arsenal, without European football to offer, have a realistic chance of securing him? We asked Eurosport Italy's Stefano Silvestri for all the details...

What makes Vlahovic so special? Is he as good as everyone is saying?

Vlahovic is currently one of the best strikers in Europe. He is young (21) and brilliant - he has scored 21 goals last season and 16 so far this. He wants to score and win every game. I'd say £60-65 million is about the right price for him.

Why would he go to Arsenal, given he could likely move to a team in the Champions League?

Vlahovic already turned down Arsenal's offer in November, and it is hard to see him changing his mind. Arsenal will have to be persistent, and offer a sizeable wage, to convince him.

How likely is it he leaves in January - and where else could he go? Are you surprised at how much interest there is in him?

As mentioned, he is one of the best strikers in Europe. His contract ends in June 2023 and he has already refused to renew it, so he is expected to move either in January or the summer.

Fiorentina would like to keep him until the end of the season, even if they have completed the signing of Krzysztof Piatek deal, but with a huge offer they could let him go. Juventus are another team reportedly interested in Vlahovic, but Mauro Icardi is their first choice now. So, Premier League money could make the difference.

How good could he be?

He has the quality and the personality to make a great impact in the Premier League. His arrival would be one of the best Arsenal signings of recent years.

