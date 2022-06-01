Transfers
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Transfer news LIVE - Real Madrid step up Sterling interest, Liverpool consider Dembele as Mane replacement
- All
- Highlights
10:48
ALMIRON HAS £60M RELEASE CLAUSE
“There are always rumours about players in the transfer market," Almiron's agent Daniel Campos told Versus Radio amid speculation that he could join Fulham, Everton and Sevilla
"However, we don’t have any definitive interest shown by any club. Usually, the clubs negotiate within themselves but don’t contact the agent. He has a release clause of £60 million. He is happy to stay at the club and most importantly, he is playing.”
10:36
SPURS FINALLY A BIG CLUB WITH PERISIC SIGNING
Here's Eurosport's reaction to the news from yesterday.
Spurs are finally a big club - The Warm-Up
10:15
GARETH BALE CONFIRMS DEPARTURE FROM REAL - 'INCREDIBLE EXPERIENCE'
The Welshman is on his way, with no indication on where he goes next. He is a shadow of the player at his peak, but if he still wants to play he'll be able to find a club in one of the big four leagues.
10:01
CHELSEA ALSO WANT STERLING
There's a report in The Guardian that Chelsea are also keen on Raheem Sterling. With just a year left on his contract and plenty of Premier League, European and international experience, he could be a bargain.
09:46
BISSOUMA TEMPTING ROMA
Fresh from their Europa Conference Glory, Roma are said to be keen on Yves Bissouma, Brighton's midfielder.
He's out of contract at the end of next season and had been linked to Aston Villa previously, amongst others.
09:28
REAL MADRID SET FOR STERLING APPROACH
With the England international set to miss out on assurances for his chances at the Etihad, the Spanish club appear keen. Without Kylian Mbappe, could Sterling fulfil a similar role?
09:18
POGBA SET FOR JUVE RETURN
And he could also be joined by Angel Di Maria as his time with PSG comes to an end.
08:47
TIMBER WANTS ASSURANCES
Jurrien Timber is consistently named as a priority for United's Dutch manager, Erik ten Hag, with both of them at Ajax. However The Sun suggests that Timber is in no rush to make the wrong decision ahead of any move.
08:38
BARCELONA EXPECT TO SIGN KESSIE AND CHRISTENSEN
Barcelona's financial problems have two implications for the next few weeks. The first is that in order to sign Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, from Chelsea and AC Milan respectively, they need to sort out the economics to meet FFP.
The second thing is that both players have nonetheless received assurances that they will be signed up this summer.
08:29
PAPER ROUND - GET UP TO SPEED WITH THE LATEST NEWS
From the papers last night it seems that the main news so far for transfers is that Inter Milan are keen to get Romelu Lukaku back.
He cost almost £97.5m last summer but they would be ready to offer up around £85, split into a smaller first payment.
Inter Milan to propose huge Lukaku offer - Paper Round