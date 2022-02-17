Mbappe open to Liverpool

The Sun reports that Kylian Mbappe is far from committed to a move to Real Madrid, and that while he is open to staying with Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool are now an option. Speaking after the game last night, he said: “I've not decided my future. I play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world.”

Paper Round’s view: It may well be the truth, and indeed until anything is signed it would be foolish to act like things are certain, but everyone with a stake in the move appears resigned to it going through. However if Liverpool do have the cash to afford his wages, then he would be the ideal replacement for Mo Salah, who has yet to agree to fresh terms at Anfield.

Mbappe expected to join Real

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Mbappe did not hold back against Real Madrid last night, even though the Paris Saint-Germain striker is expected to join the Spanish club in the summer on a free transfer. While there is a potential conflict of interest, the 23-year-old was at the heart of his current team’s success, winning a penalty and scoring the winner on Wednesday night.

Paper Round’s view: The hints around Mbappe make it seem almost inevitable that he will join Real Madrid this summer and that leaves PSG in an awkward position, but such is his professionalism and quality even in this stage of his contract, then he will need to be given every chance to succeed for his current team, and perhaps he may even fire them to a European trophy.

Arsenal could move for Leao

Premier League side Arsenal are interested in AC Milan striker Rafael Leao, reports the Daily Mail newspaper. The 22-year-old is currently impressive in Serie A after his move from Sporting Lisbon, and has previously been linked with other English sides Wolves and Everton. Arsenal need to bring in another forward as Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are likely to leave.

Paper Round’s view: Mikel Arteta faces a little bit of a battle after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and now two more forwards are on the cusp of an exit for nothing this summer. Money no longer appears to be tight at The Emirates but there is still much work to be done on the squad. Similarly, AC Milan will lose Franck Kessie for nothing at the end of the season so will not want to sell Leao on the cheap.

Balotelli linked to Juventus switch

Demispor striker Mario Balotelli has been linked with a move to Juventus, reports The Mirror. The 31-year-old Italy striker has rediscovered his best form in Turkey, and has appeared settled in recent months after years of struggle. However, Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi said: “I can give you information from Adana Demirspor. Vincenzo Montella is going to Trabzonspor next year and Mario Balotelli will go to Juventus.”

Paper Round’s view: If Juventus are looking for a back-up striker then Balotelli would fit the right profile, as he could not realistically demand a regular starting spot, but has the experience to help out when needed. However the suggestion that he really will move is probably just Nur Cebi trying to disrupt a rival by spreading rumours of imminent departures.

