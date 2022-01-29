Diaz deal could hasten Salah exit

The Mirror reports that Liverpool’s signing of Luis Diaz from Porto could allow them to drive a hard bargain with Mo Salah. The Egyptian is in the last 18 months of his contract at Anfield and wants £400,000 a week. However Liverpool have Diaz in a £50 million deal, and are paying him £90,000 a week. That means that they do not have to be held to ransom by their forward.

Paper Round’s view: Few players ever turn out to be worth £400,000 a week, and however good Salah is now, he is unlikely to maintain his current form into his 30s. However, letting him go remains a risk, and if he is convinced to stay for a sum they can afford, then it would still be a brave side that lets perhaps the best player in the world go when he continues to perform brilliantly.

‘It could have been a draw’ - Klopp after ‘important’ 3-1 win at Palace

Phil Jones wanted by Bordeaux

Manchester United’s central defender Phil Jones is a surprise target for Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, according to The Sun. The 29-year-old is seen as the French club’s preferred replacement for Laurent Kosciely, as the 36-year-old’s injuries have seen him left out in the cold. The former Arsenal player has grown frustrated at his relegation and now Jones could step in.

Paper Round’s view: Jones has a contract that runs until 2023 and there seems almost no hope that United will exercise the option to prolong his stay until 2024. He has played recently for Ralf Rangnick but that only happened because of an injury crisis, and his form over the last five years has not been good enough to be picked by the German or whomever replaces him.

Guimaraes could be followed by defender

The Mail reports that Newcastle United have agreed a £33m deal with Lyon for the transfer of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. There is a further £6.7m potentially in line for the French club if he meets certain clauses and there could be more players on their way at Newcastle. Dan Burn of Brighton is one option, and they also have enquired regarding Liverpool’s Nat Phillips.

Paper Round’s view: Phillips is yet to show much but both Aston Villa and West Ham are both keen on him, so he must have some potential. Burn offers some experience but does not have any exceptional qualities. With only a couple of days left in the transfer market, it remains far from clear that Newcastle have enough to gain sufficient momentum to stay up.

Bale and others set for Real stay

Gareth Bale is likely to stay at Real Madrid despite being out of favour at the club. The Welshman has half a year left on his contract, as do Marcelo and Isco. While Real would be happy for them to leave there is no expectation they will move on, and the same is true of Eden Hazard given his hefty contract. Jesus Vallejo and Mariano Diaz are also content to stay.

Paper Round’s view: Real Madrid have been collecting talented youngsters but until they are able to shift some of their senior, unwanted players, they are probably not going to be sure they can afford both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, as well as additional squad members for next season. Fortunately Bale’s rumoured £600,000-a-week wages only have a few months left to run.

