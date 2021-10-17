Salah linked with £500k-a-week deal

The Mirror suggests that Mohammed Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas, has flown into Britain - watching Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Watford - to kickstart talks on a £500,000-a-week deal for the 29-year-old Egyptian. Salah’s manager Jurgen Klopp is keen, saying: “I think that it’s clear there is nobody better than him in world football at the moment,” after Salah’s excellent goal.

Paper Round’s view: At 29, Salah has maybe a couple of years left at the top of his game, but if he is able to take care of himself, then both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have shown that there is a chance he can stay more than competitive well into his mid-thirties. Even with a huge salary, he would then represent excellent value for Liverpool, who are happy to focus on keeping their best players.

Salah is 'the best in the world', everything he touches 'turns to gold' - Klopp

Mourinho targets Puig

Jose Mourinho launched his coaching career at Barcelona, and he may now return in an attempt to sign one of their youngsters. 22-year-old midfielder Riqui Puig is losing game time to Pedri and Gavi under Ronald Koeman, and has grown frustrated at his lack of opportunities. Spanish newspaper Marca suggests Roma may come in with a loan offer for the rest of the season.

Paper Round’s view: With Roma sitting in fourth in Serie A at the moment, there is a need for them to reinforce if they are to become credible title challengers in Italy again. Puig might not be the difference, but clearly has talent and something to prove. If he can settle quickly in Italy then he might be able to add more creativity to a coach who is not a great attacking tactician.

Newcastle set for £50 million January

Despite being backed by a state who might have more than £800 billion at their disposal, and despite Financial Fair Play rules allowing for £140m expenditure this January, the Telegraph reports that Newcastle United’s new owners from Saudi Arabia are looking to spend only £40m this winter in order to improve the squad available to the manager.

Paper Round’s view: As November rapidly comes into view with no new coach at St James’ Park, the amount they spend is crucial in as much as it keeps the club in the Premier League. Beyond that, the owners are probably taking a long-term view and will be bringing in a director of sport to work with any new manager, meaning they do not need to spend too much immediately.

Barcelona target signings

As they struggle to get their season properly underway under Ronald Koeman and without Lionel Messi, Barcelona’s current president Joan Laporta is ready to make more signings over the next transfer window, reports Spanish newspaper Marca. Laporta said: "I do not know if it will be in January or at the end of the season. We are attentive to the movements that occur in the market.”

Paper Round’s view: Barcelona’s problems extend well beyond the first team, but with the squad filled with players who are no longer wanted by the current manager, and due to injuries or form would likely not be wanted by any successor, work has to be done to reshape the squad. Younger players are needed, while more experienced athletes on high wages may need to be released.

