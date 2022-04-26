Kylian Mbappe should follow his "dream" and move to Real Madrid, according to French football legend Jean-Pierre Papin.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish giants and could move to the Bernabeu when his contract expires this summer.

Madrid are yet to make their move however and PSG are reportedly hopeful of convincing Mbappe to stay at the club, but Papin says if the player really wants to leave, he should go.

“I would make my dream come true,” he told Eurosport France.

“You should never go against your dreams, you have to go. If that's where he wants to go, he has to go."

Mbappe’s situation is similar to that of Papin himself who left Marseille for AC Milan in 1992 after six hugely successful years at Stade Velodrome.

Papin helped the club to four successive league titles, and a European Cup final, picking up five French golden boot awards along the way and the Ballon d’Or in 1991 before moving to Italy.

Mbappe has five Ligue 1 titles from his time at PSG and previously Monaco, a Champions League final appearance and lifted the World Cup with France in 2018.

The 23-year-old also has 165 goals in all competitions since moving to Paris in 2017.

Papin also revealed that he spoke to Mbappe’s father Wilfried at a charity match and told him his son should take the chance to make the move.

“We spoke very quickly. And I told him: 'if his dream is to go to Real, he has to go to Real, otherwise he will regret it all his life.'"

