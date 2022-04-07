United plan Ten Hag transfers

The Mirror reports that Manchester United are set to sign up Erik ten Hag as their boss for next season, paying £1.7 million to Ajax for permission to complete the deal. The paper also states that Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata will leave for nothing, and both Marcus Rashfor and Cristiano Ronaldo may leave, meaning the 52-year-old will be given a transfer shortlist to consider ahead of his arrival.

Ad

Transfers Arsenal, Newcastle and Everton chase Memphis as Barca look to cash in - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 05:36

Paper Round’s view: United reportedly have a history of speaking to managers before they are appointed to discuss their transfer requirements. It is believed to have happened with Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane in the past even though they have not arrived, and Mourinho also discussed his plans before settling in. United need to hit the ground running this summer.

'I was in shock' - Van Dijk on Netherlands coach Van Gaal's cancer diagnosis

Inter Miami plan Ronaldo swoop

The Sun reports that Inter Miami are keen to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, with Manchester United happy to let the 37-year-old forward go because of his wages of £25m a season. The American side needs a new forward, as David Beckham looks to replace Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is not expected to extend his career further.

Paper Round’s view: Ronaldo has done perfectly well for United but he is not the irresistible player he once was, so for the amount they are spending on his wages it is probably sensible to move him on in the summer. If Inter Miami, however, want to start climbing up the table and make a fist of the playoffs, Ronaldo would stand out as an exceptional talent in the United States.

Ashworth move to Newcastle still blocked

Brighton are not making life easy for Newcastle United, explains the Daily Mail. The North East club want to appoint Dan Ashworth as their director of football but after resigning from Brighton in February he has to see out his gardening leave first - until November. The south coast club are holding out for £5m to let him off early, but Newcastle think precedent is around £2m.

Paper Round’s view: Newcastle have the richest backers in the world, and add to that the fact that their political exploits are reprehensible, and you can see why there is no financial or moral reason to compromise with them. If they are to hoover up talent and expertise from around the football world then clubs will know that there is no good reason to facilitate their progress.

Koeman set for return

Following the diagnosis of Louis van Gaal with prostate cancer, Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Ronald Koeman is ready to come back to the fold as the Netherlands international coach after the Qatar World Cup. The former defender left the position last time as he was given the chance to take over at Barcelona, but he is once again free to take the role again.

Paper Round’s view: Koeman could hardly turn down the chance to take over at Barcelona even if they were in disarray, and while he enjoyed little success he will consider it a worthwhile opportunity. However he proved himself as an effective manager at the Netherlands so he may be able to rebuild his reputation once again after the World Cup and the Euros.

Transfers Salah set to sign huge four-year deal at Liverpool - Paper Round 02/04/2022 AT 22:03