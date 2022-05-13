United chase De Jong

Following on from yesterday’s story that Frenkie De Jong has been giving Xavi Hernandez’s blessing to leave Camp Nou this summer, The Mirror writes that Manchester United may face a new problem in securing the 25-year-old midfielder’s signature. While Barcelona may sell, and Manchester City won’t bid for him, the player would like to remain with his current club.

Paper Round’s view: If De Jong is content at Barcelona and there is no interest from Manchester City, then given United’s alarming decline then it is understandable that he isn’t desperate to leave Spain. United will need to look to Erik ten Hag to convince his former player to rejoin him, which is made difficult by the woeful team he looks set to inherit this summer.

Chelsea look to Sangare

Premier League side Chelsea are keen to sign Ibrahim Sangare from Dutch team PSV Eindhoven after they decided that Declan Rice is too expensive. The Sun claims that the £150 million asking price is too much, and they would prefer instead to go for the 24-year-old Sangare, who would cost £30m. Thomas Tuchel is concerned he could lose Ngolo Kante next year.

Paper Round’s view: Sangare has been linked to a number of Premier League sides so it seems that he will be on the move this summer, and with international experience with the Ivory Coast, and European football with his current club, he might consider that it is time for him to step up. For Chelsea, they will need the takeover to be settled before they can confidently act in the market.

Bellingham to stay at Dortmund

The Daily Mail relays quotes from Jude Bellingham after the Borussia Dortmund midfielder explained he would be staying with his current team in Germany next season. The 18-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga once again and both Manchester United and Liverpool are credited with renewed interest, but Bellingham said: “I'm really looking forward to next season. I can't wait for it to finally start. But yes, I'll be here next season, and I'll be ready.”

Paper Round’s view: Bellingham looks likely to return to England in the next few years, just like Jadon Sancho, but for now he might worry that his career could be derailed by a risky transfer away from where he is happy and improving. At just 18 years old there is a plenty to come from the player, assuming he can keep his focus and concentrate on the pitch.

Klopp turns down Bayern

The Telegraph reports that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has turned down Bayern Munich ‘a few times’ to stay at Anfield. The German arrived following a spell at Borussia Dortmund when he was the last manager to win the Bundesliga before Bayern then took control for one year and then the next decade. However he said that he has stayed at Liverpool despite their interest.

Paper Round’s view: Klopp is clearly a brilliant manager who has ably worked with his bosses in order to secure the future of the club for the next few years. There is a potentially big summer ahead of them with both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah conceivably on their way, but they have got Diogo Jota ready and they have the finances to secure a new striker this summer.

