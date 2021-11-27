United hope to swing Haaland deal

The Sun claims that Manchester United think that bringing in Ralf Rangnick will help them sign Erling Haaland this summer. The 21-year-old has a £64 million release clause at Borussia Dortmund, and United hope that their incoming interim manager’s involvement in bringing the Norwegian striker from Molde to RB Salzburg will convince him to come to Old Trafford.

Paper Round’s view: Haaland is so talented that having to deal with Mino Raiola will be worth it, and it also could grease the wheels to persuade Paul Pogba to stay on if it pleases his agent. However, Rangnick’s involvement in an earlier transfer seems like a slight reason on which to base a transfer move - it would be far better to be able to offer a path to win major trophies.

Di Maria hints at Mbappe exit

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel Di Maria has suggested that their star striker Kylian Mbappe is leaning towards leaving the club at the end of the season. Marca reports the former Real Madrid player saying to RMC Sport: "The reality is that this kind of thing is a personal decision. Kylian knows what direction he wants to take in his life, in his career as a player. Obviously, we would like to tell him to renew, not to leave, but they are personal decisions. It is a gift to have the opportunity to play with him."

Paper Round’s view: The phrasing from Di Maria suggests that the 22-year-old Frenchman is preparing to leave the club in order to sign elsewhere. It is almost certain that he wants to move to Real Madrid, who are in need of refreshing their squad after relying on Karim Benzema to lead the line for them. They also may finally be able to afford him after recovering from the coronavirus.

Guardiola considers England job

Pep Guardiola has said that he would consider taking over as England boss, according to The Mirror. Speaking in a pre-match press conference, he said: “Gareth Southgate is doing an incredible job and has just signed a new contract, so congratulations. I don’t think about it, but when I finish here training it would be a pleasure to live a World Cup or a European Cup.”

Paper Round’s view: Guardiola’s contract expires in 2023 at the Etihad, and Southgate has signed on with the FA to last until 2024. Assuming Southgate moves on after the Euros, and Guardiola takes a sabbatical as he has done in the past, that would allow Guardiola to remain in England while still spending more time with his family back in Spain, and give him the chance to manage an international team.

Real not keen on Pogba deal

The Mail reports that Real Madrid are not keen on signing Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, even if he is available on a free transfer. They feel that they have enough in midfield in order to focus their attention elsewhere. Real believe that the 28-year-old Frenchman is not worth bringing in while they have Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro.

Paper Round’s view: Given Mino Raiola will be well aware that Pogba represents something of a bargain because he is available on a free transfer, he will doubtless try to make sure that he and his client are well paid for such an advantage. That means Pogba is not exactly priced as a free transfer anymore, and he may now pay the price for four years of poor club performances.

