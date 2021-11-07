The end of the Solskjaer era?

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saga continues as senior Manchester United players have reportedly led a revolt against the Norwegian boss. The Mail reveal that Solskjaer's time at Old Trafford could finally come to an end, despite the club's original plan to keep him in charge until the end of the season at least. Senior players, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, have voiced their concerns about a lack of direction from Solskjaer and his coaching staff, a drop in the standards at the club and the unfair treatment of Donny van de Beek.

Paper Round's view: It's never a good thing when there are leaks from within the dressing room. Solskjaer seems to be skating on thin ice at Manchester United. He was backed by the board in the summer when he signed a new long-term contract and United added Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to a squad that finished second in the league last season. The club should be challenging for the Premier League title, but they look so far off that level at the moment. Solskjaer clearly isn't up for the task and he would've been sacked by now if he wasn't a club legend.

Man Utd's lack of a Plan B

However, the Independent state that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly going nowhere - but not because of the club's long-term faith in the Norwegian. It is reported that the Premier League club "have no plan B", meaning that Solskjaer will continue his role at Old Trafford despite United's poor form. Club officials have tabled the idea of hiring former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick in an interim role. However, the German would demand a future role at the club (i.e Director of Football) and United fear that this could hinder any future managerial appointment.

Paper Round’s view: The whole situation at Manchester United is ridiculous. The club don't owe anything to Solskjaer just because he is a club legend and he's not shown any glimpses of being the manager to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford. He has to go. It's United's fault that they're in this position because the club officials failed to form a Plan B. Obviously there aren't many top coaches available, but Antonio Conte was unemployed a week ago. It's embarrassing that one of the biggest clubs in world football is so badly run. Surely Solskjaer won't survive next summer.

Who will replace Smith at Villa?

Aston Villa have started their search for a new manager after Dean Smith was sacked on Sunday. The Telegraph reveal that the Premier League side are keen to hire a replacement during the November international break and have Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl high on their shortlist. Villa's sporting director Johan Lange is said to be a huge admirer of fellow Danes Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand and the highly-rated Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

Paper Round’s view: It seems a bit harsh for Villa to part ways with Smith, but it just shows how ruthless modern football is. The boyhood Villa supporter helped his club achieve promotion back to the Premier League, but the Midlands side are currently in a relegation battle after five straight defeats. It seems quite ambitious to go for Gerrard and Hasenhuttl. It might take a lot to convince either to leave their respective jobs during the season. Gerrard would probably be the more exciting of the pair as the Liverpool legend has impressed during his time at Rangers – both domestically and on the European stage.

Nketiah could be England's next Bundesliga star

Eddie Nketiah is ready to leave Arsenal after being frustrated with his lack of game time and could even move the Bundesliga in January. The 22-year-old is approaching the end of his contract in north London and is reluctant to extend his deal after accepting he will not be in Mikel Arteta's future plans at Arsenal. Nketiah will be available to move for free at the end of the season, but German club Borussia Monchengladbach are reportedly interested in signing him in the winter transfer window.

Paper Round’s view: Paper Round’s view: It wouldn't make much sense for Nketiah to sign a contract extension at Arsenal. The English striker is currently sitting in fourth in the pecking order at the Emirates, behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and fellow youngster Folarin Balogun. Nketiah is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League so far this season and it doesn't seem like he will get many chances. Arsenal fans will be sad to see a once-promising academy product leave, but a move to the Bundesliga could be perfect to kickstart Nketiah's career.

