United to offer Martial for Kane

Manchester United will try to reunite Mauricio Pochettino with Harry Kane this summer. The 28-year-old Spurs striker is wanted at Old Trafford, and United believe that they have a way to tempt Antonio Conte into a deal. The Spurs manager was once a fan of Anthony Martial, who is currently on loan at Sevilla. With the 26-year-old Frenchman wanting to leave the club, he could be offered in part exchange, claims The Mirror.

Paper Round’s view: When Conte was reportedly a fan of Martial the first time around, he was 22 and still had plenty of potential. These days, Martial is a shadow of his younger self and is hardly an exciting prospect. However, managers can often be tempted back to their former targets, and it might give them a reasonable replacement for Kane if he does finally leave Spurs.

Arsenal tracking Gakpo and Raphinha

Premier League club Arsenal are tracking two wide forwards, reports The Sun. The first name on the shortlist is Leeds United’s 25-year-old Brazilian winger Raphinha, who could be available for as little as £25 million if the Yorkshire side are relegated this season, though Barcelona are also keen. Another option is PSV Eindhoven’s 22-year-old forward Cody Gakpo.

Paper Round’s view: Gakpo is a younger player and PSV are usually content to sell for the right price, so there might be a deal that Arsenal can complete relatively easily, but it is a gamble to bring a youngster from the Netherlands straight into the Premier League. Raphinha is probably the cheaper and less risky signing, but it is to think he would choose them ahead of Barcelona.

Luiz may be replaced by Phillips

Aston Villa’s Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz could leave the club this summer, reports the Daily Mail. The 23-year-old has a contract that expires in 2023 and with Marvelous Nakamba back from injury, his chances of regular first-team action could be limited, and Arsenal have been linked to him of late. As for Villa, they are interested in signing Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United.

Paper Round’s view: Phillips is an excellent player with international experience with England, and if Leeds United go down the player would presumably be keen to move on, and there is a chance to sign him for a relatively small sum. Arsenal are looking for a striker first given Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left, and Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette will depart soon - but if Luiz is running down his contract he could also be good value for money.

Barcelona could extend Dembele stay

Barcelona could yet give Ousmane Dembele a new contract. The 24-year-old French international has impressed for Xavi Hernandez despite initially being frozen out at the end of the winter transfer window because Barca had wanted to sell him or get him to renew in January. However the club have now contacted the winger’s representative about new talks.

Paper Round’s view: It has to take something really serious to get a club not to eventually act pragmatically where money is concerned. The forward has shown his worth so far for the new manager, so keeping him on for the next few years makes sense. He has excellent ability and when it comes to potential replacements, Adama Traore is not at the same level and would cost more up-front.

