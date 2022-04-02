Salah set for huge new deal

Liverpool and Mohamed Salah appear to have come to a compromise deal that will see him earn £400,000-a-week wages, as The Mirror explains how the agreement has been reached. The 29-year-old had wanted £500,000 a week, but instead he will sign a four-year deal, rather than three, in order to make up for the shortfall compared to Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary.

Ad

Transfers City ahead of Real in race for Haaland, willing to offer release clause - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 22:06

Paper Round’s view: Salah will be 33 in four years and with his physique looking unimpeachably trim, he could well match both Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski for their twin excellence and longevity. While those are astonishing wages for almost everyone, he has in some ways earned parity with the other great strikers of the modern age.

Klopp - Liverpool 'not favourites', but 'enjoying the situation' after Watford win

Tierney set for Arsenal stay

There had been reports that Spain’s top clubs, Real Madrid and Barcelona, were both tracking Kieran Tierney, with the 24-year-old Arsenal left-back rated at around £50 million. However The Sun reports that Mikel Arteta does not need to worry about him leaving, as the Scottish international defender is happy to remain at the club and is optimistic about the future.

Paper Round’s view: With the club currently looking like they could well secure Champions League football for next season, perhaps Tierney sees no reason to force his way out of Arsenal just yet. Perhaps in a couple of years he will entertain a move away if he is still without a major trophy, but for now he looks likely to be a key part of a rapidly improving side.

Tottenham chase Johnstone

The Mail reports that Newcastle, West Ham and Southampton have all taken a look at West Bromwich Albion’s goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, with the 29-year-old out of contract at the end of the season, with Rangers also interested. Another option is Tottenham, with the London club looking for a bargain and Johnstone seen as competition for their current first-choice Hugo Lloris.

Paper Round’s view: Lloris won’t last forever but he seems in decent form this season and will likely be France’s first choice at the Qatar World Cup this season. However it would not hurt to make sure there is a reliable back-up to let him know that he has to keep his standards high for more than just one of his teams, and Johnstone would be pushing hard for his own World Cup place.

Real consider Vinicius transfer

Real Madrid have signed 18-year-old full-back Vinicius Tobias on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, with the Brazilian unable to play for the Ukrainian club due to the outbreak of war before he made an appearance. The teenager will join on loan, reports Spanish newspaper Marca, but if he impresses at their reserve side Castilla the club will have the option to make the arrangement a permanent one..

Paper Round’s view: Tobias has had his career interrupted through no fault of his own and at the very least, a loan now gives him the chance to get more experience of first-team football and if everything improves in Ukraine, perhaps he can return to Shakhtar for a full appearance. However if he impresses then he could manage to earn a dream move out of nowhere.

Transfers Man Utd propose Kane-Martial swap deal - Paper Round 31/03/2022 AT 05:08