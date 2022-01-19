Newcastle are closing in on a £30m deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos.

Eddie Howe's first two bids for the Brazilian centre-back were rejected, but the defender has now submitted a formal transfer request which appears to have helped force through a move.

He could be registered with the Magpies in time for their match against Leeds on Saturday.

Newcastle are currently 19th in the table with just one win to their name all season but have already added England international Kieran Trippier and striker Chris Wood to their ranks this January.

Having conceded 43 goals in the league this campaign - the second worst tally in the division - Howe has prioritised reinforcements at the back and after failing to sign Lille defender Sven Botman, the club's attention turned to Carlos.

Carlos began his career in Brazil before playing for Portuguese side Estoril. He helped Sevilla to the Europa League title in 2020.

Magpies working on Lingard loan

Newcastle are also working on a loan move for Manchester United Jesse Lingard, according to reports.

Lingard went out on loan this time last year to West Ham in a move that proved very successful.

And now Lingard, without a Premier league start for United since New Year's Day 2020, could be on his way again as the Magpies could cover all of his £100,000-a-week wages for the rest of his United contract which terminates in June.

The move would, therefore, effectively end his career at Old Trafford unless he receives an unlikely extension this summer.

