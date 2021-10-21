Battle for Calvert-Lewin heating up

Everton’s 24-year-old England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a wanted man. The forward is a target for Newcastle United now that they have the money from their Saudi backers to meet a reported £50 million asking price. The Sun claims they will face competition from Premier League side Arsenal, but there may also be interest from both Manchester United and Manchester City.

Paper Round’s view: Given his age, it’s fair for whomever buys Calvert-Lewin to expect him to improve over the coming years and £50m would not be seen as obstructive for any of those clubs. If City want him as their striker then he might see that as the most valuable move for his career as he would be given the chance to work with Pep Guardiola, who continues to help youngsters improve.

Mourinho '100 per cent focused on Roma project' amid Newcastle links

Mourinho not keen on Newcastle job

Jose Mourinho was asked about the chances of taking the Newcastle United job now Steve Bruce has been sacked, but the Mirror reports that the Portuguese is happy at Roma, saying: "Newcastle job? I’ve decided to stay, I’m not leaving. I signed for a three-year project with Roma and I’m not going to leave my players." Paulo Fonseca is the favourite to take over.

Paper Round’s view: Mourinho sometimes has a sense of loyalty to his players and if he has managed to form a bond with them as he did at Porto, Chelsea and then Inter Milan, then it would make sense that he wants to stay at the Stadio Olimpico to see the job through. There would doubtless be more cash on offer at Newcastle, but Mourinho probably has more than enough already.

Super League not yet dead

The European Super League seemed to implode almost as soon as it was announced last season, but Spanish newspaper Marca reports that the idea has not gone away. A new document has been leaked which suggests changes to make, and reasons for it to be embraced. UEFA and the EU are targeted for their lack of control and leadership, but the ESL claims it will no longer be a closed shop.

Paper Round’s view: From an outlandish and revolutionary approach to the Super League, to this document, it seems that the first move was an attempt to scare UEFA into listening to these ideas. Essentially they seem to suggest the clubs want to have more control over the competition, and they would probably like to see more of the generated profits come their way.

Fati signs new deal

Barcelona have finally been able to tie down forward Ansu Fati to a new contract, which runs until 2027. The Daily Mail reports that the club were concerned that his previous deal would not automatically rollover to 2024, as they had previously anticipated. The new contract also includes a release clause of one billion euros to prevent other sides stepping in to take him.

Paper Round’s view: After Neymar was bought for a little over 200 million euros it has made release clauses far more worrying. The figure for the best players has to be ridiculous rather than just huge. At 18, Fati could soon start to justify that concern given Barcelona now have a young squad who can improve dramatically, though perhaps not under current coach Ronald Koeman.

