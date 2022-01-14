Newcastle United face a battle to find an affordable central defender in the January transfer window as they lose hope of signing Sven Botman.

The chances of signing Lille defender Botman appear slight with the Ligue 1 side only willing to do business if Eddie Howe’s side meet the £35 million asking price, which they so far appear reluctant to do.

That has seen them reportedly move onto two other targets: Sevilla’s Diego Carlos and Fiorentina’s Serbian international Nikola Milenkovic.

Carlos is a 28-year-old Brazilian who represented his country at the Tokyo Olympics, with the Spanish side yet to respond to Newcastle’s initial bid, according to Sky Sports.

Another option is Benoit Badiashile of Monaco, with the 20-year-old Frenchman valued at £50m - too rich for Eddie Howe’s side.

The Sun have also suggested that Fiorentina defender Milenkovic could be available for £37.5m.

Newcastle have made two signings so far as they look to scramble for Premier League survival following their Saudi-backed takeover, signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for around £12m, and paying the £25m release clause for Chris Wood from Burnley.

They have also been reportedly offered Manchester United’s midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan for the rest of the season.

