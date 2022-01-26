Lyon have 'categorically denied' that reports that they have agreed a deal with Newcastle United over the transfer of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle United were said to have agreed a deal with Lyon for their Brazilian midfielder Guimaraes.

Ad

The Athletic claimed that the 24-year-old will soon undergo a medical ahead of joining the Premier League team, with other reports suggesting an offer of 40 million euros is enough to get the deal completed.

Ligue 1 Dembele penalty gives Lyon important derby win against rock-bottom Saint-Etienne 21/01/2022 AT 19:14

However the French club issued a statement on their website denying any arrangement.

"Olympique Lyonnais categorically deny the false reports spread by a number of outlets stating that there was an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

In this transfer window where even the most baseless rumour is often presented as fact, Olympique Lyonnais ask that only official statements from the club are taken into consideration.

The player joined Lyon from Athletico Paranaense in January 2020 and has scored three goals as a holding midfielder.

Some reports in France suggest that the midfielder is still not yet convinced by the prospect of a move to Newcastle.

Manager Eddie Howe had been hoping to strengthen his side across all positions and has so far added Chris Wood in attack and Kieran Trippier at right wing-back, leaving midfield as a key area in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Newcastle had been linked with Yves Bissouma of Brighton, Hamza Choudhury of Leicester City and Paris Saint-Germain’s Georginio Wijnaldum, who joined the French club on a free transfer last summer.

Transfers Rangnick claims Lingard move to Newcastle up to player 21/01/2022 AT 15:18